Man jailed for cheating victims of S$132,000, unlicensed forex trading

SINGAPORE: A man has been jailed for cheating two victims of S$132,000 and conducting foreign exchange trading without a licence, said the police on Friday (Jun 19).

Ahmadnawar Abd Karim was on Thursday sentenced to 26 months' jail, said the police in a news release.

The 46-year-old had carried on a business in fund management - a regulated activity - without the requisite licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

Between 2015 and 2017, Ahmadnawar offered a scheme where he would trade in leveraged foreign exchange on behalf of investors.

He promised the investors returns of up to 1 per cent a day, but instead made losses on the forex trades, said the police.

"In an attempt to recover his losses and pay earlier investors, he defrauded two subsequent investors of more than S$132,000 over multiple occasions," said the police.

Ahmadnawar had told the two victims he would use their money solely for their investments, which was not true, added the police. No restitution has been made to them.

Ahmadnawar was convicted of six counts of cheating and one count of carrying on a business in a regulated activity without a capital markets services licence. Nine other similar cheating charges were taken into consideration for sentencing.

Police advised the public of the following: