Former manager charged over misappropriation of more than S$280,000 from welfare association

SINGAPORE: A 66-year-old woman was charged on Friday (Jun 5) over the misappropriation of S$287,290 from the welfare association where she worked, the police said in a news release.

Chin Nyuk Khuen was a former administrative manager for the Char Yang (Dabu) Lee Chee Association, which was founded to provide welfare for the Hakka community.

She was charged with six counts of criminal breach of trust by an employee, three counts of forgery for the purpose of cheating and one count of falsification of accounts.

“Between May 2013 and December 2018, the woman allegedly misappropriated rental and event fees amounting to S$287,290 from the association,” said the police.

To conceal this, she allegedly forged bank statements, cash deposit slips and cheque images, intending to cheat the association into believing that the fees had been deposited into its bank account, said the police.

She is also accused of falsifying receipt vouchers to give the impression that the association had received these fees.

If convicted of criminal breach of trust by an employee, Chin could be jailed for up to 15 years and fined.

If found guilty of forgery for the purpose of cheating, she could be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

The offence of falsification of accounts is punishable with imprisonment for a

term of up to 10 years, or a fine, or both.

