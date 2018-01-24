Former AIA agent gets eight-year prohibition order for fraud

SINGAPORE: A former AIA Singapore representative, Tan Peng Khoon, has been slapped with an eight-year prohibition order by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

In a press release on Wednesday (Jan 24), MAS said that Tan, while he was a representative of AIA, had deceived a customer who did not understand English into signing documents to surrender a personal life policy for a cash value of S$2,018 and to take a policy loan of S$6,500.

Using these documents, he cheated AIA into giving him two cheques, issued in his customer’s name, for the total sum of S$8,518.

"Tan then arranged for the customer to make him a joint holder of her bank account by falsely representing that he intended to deposit monies from fees due to him into the account to repay a loan owed to the customer," MAS added.

This allowed him to deposit AIA’s cheques into the joint account and to withdraw the proceeds in cash.

Tan was convicted on Apr 27, 2015 of cheating and forgery, and was sentenced to 18 months' imprisonment in November of that year.

MAS said that Tan will be banned from carrying on business and taking part in the management of any insurance intermediary under the Insurance Act.

He will also be barred from providing any financial advisory service, and taking part in the management, acting as a director, or becoming a substantial shareholder of any financial advisory firm under the Financial Advisers Act, MAS added.

The prohibition order against Tan took effect from Jan 24, 2018, MAS said.

