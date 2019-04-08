Former attorney-general Walter Woon joins Lee Suet Fern's legal defence team

SINGAPORE: Former attorney-general Walter Woon has joined the legal team defending Mrs Lee Suet Fern, the daughter-in-law of Mr Lee Kuan Yew, in disciplinary proceedings against her in the preparation of the former prime minister's last will.



The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) has accused Mrs Lee of “possible professional misconduct” in preparing the will of Mr Lee, the late father of her husband Mr Lee Hsien Yang and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.



In a Facebook post on Monday (Apr 8), Mr Lee Hsien Yang said: "Former Singapore Attorney-General, Prof Walter Woon, has agreed to act for my wife, Suet Fern. I am delighted to have him on board. We look forward to his legal guidance and wise counsel.

“He will further strengthen the defence team of Abraham Vergis and his team at Providence Law Asia."



In response to CNA's queries, Providence Law's managing director Abraham Vergis confirmed that Mrs Lee appointed him and his team to represent her in disciplinary proceedings and that Prof Woon has joined the defence team.



In his post, Mr Lee also said that the AGC has escalated the complaint against his wife to the legal disciplinary tribunal.

“The complaint repeats allegations that Lee Hsien Loong made years ago through his personal lawyer, Lucien Wong, now the Attorney General,” Mr Lee added.



In January, the AGC said Mrs Lee appeared to have prepared her father-in-law’s last will and arranged for him to execute it, despite the fact that her husband was a beneficiary.

"Mr Lee Hsien Yang’s share increased under the last will. AGC also noted that Mr Lee Hsien Yang had said publicly that the last will was drafted by Ms Kwa Kim Lee of M/s Lee & Lee. However Ms Kwa Kim Lee has denied that she drafted it,” it said in a statement.

Deputy Attorney-General Lionel Yee, who is overseeing the case, had written to Mrs Lee since October 2018, “asking her to explain her position, and her role (if any) in the preparation of the last will”, AGC said.

However, she did not answer the questions and the matter was referred to the Law Society, it added.

“The Deputy Attorney-General has also further requested that the matter be referred to a disciplinary tribunal,” the statement said.

This is the latest development in a long-running dispute over Mr Lee Kuan Yew's last will and his home at 38 Oxley Road.