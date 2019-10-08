Former bank officer charged with defrauding more than S$1.9 million

SINGAPORE: A former bank officer has been charged with defrauding more than S$1.9 million on Tuesday (Oct 8).

In a news release on Monday, police said former senior personal banker Han Delong, 33, committed cheating and money laundering offences between February 2015 and April 2018.

Han convinced the victims that their money would be placed in fixed deposits or investments in financial products.

To further assure the victims, Han also allegedly resorted to using forged documents, police said.

The total amount lost by the victims was S$1,969,000.

Han also attempted to tamper with the evidence of two witnesses after suspecting that the police started investigations, thus obstructing the course of justice.

A total of 94 charges were brought against Han: