Former bank officer charged with defrauding more than S$1.9 million
SINGAPORE: A former bank officer has been charged with defrauding more than S$1.9 million on Tuesday (Oct 8).
In a news release on Monday, police said former senior personal banker Han Delong, 33, committed cheating and money laundering offences between February 2015 and April 2018.
Han convinced the victims that their money would be placed in fixed deposits or investments in financial products.
To further assure the victims, Han also allegedly resorted to using forged documents, police said.
The total amount lost by the victims was S$1,969,000.
Han also attempted to tamper with the evidence of two witnesses after suspecting that the police started investigations, thus obstructing the course of justice.
A total of 94 charges were brought against Han:
- Six counts of criminal breach of trust by agent, for which he can be jailed for up to 20 years or for life, and fined on each charge
- One count of forgery for the purpose of cheating, for which he can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined
- 11 counts of cheating and dishonestly inducing a delivery of property, for which he can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined
- One count of attempted cheating and dishonestly inducing a delivery of property, for which he can be jailed for up to 5 years and fined
- Eight counts of forgery, for which he can be jailed for up to 4 years, or fined, or both
- Two counts of attempting to obstruct the course of justice, for which he can be jailed to up to three and a half years, or fined, or both for each charge
- 65 counts of money laundering, for which he can be jailed for up to 10 years, or face a fine of up to S$500,000, or both.