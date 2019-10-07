Former banker to be charged with cheating victims of more than S$1.9 million

SINGAPORE: A former personal banker will be charged in court on Tuesday (Oct 8) for cheating, forgery and money laundering offences among other charges.

The 33-year-old man is accused of cheating victims of more than S$1.9 million, in offences committed between February 2015 and April 2018.



Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the police in a news release on Monday, the man tricked his victims into believing that their money would be put in fixed deposits or investments in financial products.

"To assure his victims, he also allegedly resorted to the use of forged documents," said the police.



In addition, the man is accused of attempting to obstruct the course of justice by attempting to tamper with the evidence of two witnesses.



He faces more than 90 charges - including six counts of criminal breach of trust by agent, eight counts of forgery, two counts of attempting to obstruct the course of justice and 65 counts of converting or transferring benefits of criminal conduct under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act.



Advertisement