Former Changi Airports International associate director charged for accepting bribes

SINGAPORE: A former Changi Airports International (CAI) associate director was charged in court on Monday (Dec 23) for accepting bribes totalling S$215,237 over 98 occasions to help a company land contracts with CAI.

James Lim Liong Ghee, 45, was also a former IT manager at Dymon Asia Capital (Singapore).

The money was a reward for helping further the business interests of First Tel Tech with both Dymon and CAI, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said in a news release.

Lim was charged with 98 counts of corruptly receiving cash gratification.

He was also charged for conspiring with Ng Soon Weng, 45, a director at First Tel Tech, and another person to forge five quotations in order to cheat CAI into awarding contracts to First Tel Tech. Another 11 charges were for forging quotations for the same purpose.

Ng was charged with 98 counts of corruptly giving the money to Lim, as well five counts for his role in conspiring to forge the quotations.

If convicted of corruption, Lim and Ng may be fined up to S$100,000 or sentenced up to five years in jail, or both. For forgery for the purpose of cheating, they may face a sentence of up to 10 years in jail and a fine.

The case will be heard again on Jan 20.

CPIB also reminded the public that Singapore adopts a strict zero-tolerance approach towards corruption and other criminal activities.

“To avoid falling victim to dishonest acts by rogue employees seeking personal gains through illicit means, companies are strongly advised to put in place robust procedures in areas such as procurement and internal audit,” it said.

It also encouraged the public to report any instances of corruption to its website and hotline.

