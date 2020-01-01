Former Chief of Defence Force Ng Jui Ping dies aged 71

SINGAPORE: Former Chief of Defence Force Ng Jui Ping died on Wednesday (Jan 1), Singapore's Defence Ministry (MINDEF) said in a statement. He was 71.



The retired Lieutenant-General (LG) joined the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) in 1966.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During his tenure, he emphasised "leadership by example" where commanders at various levels personally led and executed training, MINDEF said in a Facebook post.

LG (Ret) Ng, whose military career spanned 30 years, was the SAF's second defence chief between 1992 and 1995 after he took over from LG (Ret) Winston Choo.

Both of them, along with Brigadier-General Kirpa Ram Vij, were described by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong as among those who "built the SAF from scratch".

Former Chief of Defence Ng Jui Ping with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at an OCS Commissioning Parade event in July, 2016. (Photo: Facebook/Lee Hsien Loong)

Advertisement

Advertisement

LG (Ret) Ng was also one of PM Lee's commanding officers while in the Singapore Artillery - where he began his career.



His other appointments include chief of staff, general staff, commander of 3rd Singapore division, director of joint intelligence directorate and chief of army.

"EXEMPLARY LEADER"

On behalf of the SAF, Chief of Defence Force LG Melvyn Ong expressed his condolences to the family: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of LG(Ret) Ng Jui Ping. He was an exemplary leader and laid the foundation for the SAF to be as it is today.

"My officers and I are fortunate beneficiaries of his legacy and will continue his work to keep Singapore safe and secure. We thank LG(Ret) Ng for his many contributions to the SAF and extend our deepest sympathies to his family.”



LG (Ret) Ng Jui Ping on board a Super Puma helicopter to observe Exercise Wallaby at Shoalwater Bay Training Area in Australia in 1993. (Photo: MINDEF)

During his military career, LG (Ret) Ng established a Warrant Officer Corps in 1990 to train, groom and appoint non-commissioned officers to command positions, similar to the officer corps, MINDEF said.

As the Defence Chief, he was involved in the pioneering of the second generation SAF and redefined its strategies and capabilities to enable an integrated and more effective armed forces, the ministry added.



"MISSION FOCUSED"

Among the roles following his military career, LG (Ret) Ng was appointed deputy chairman at the Central Provident Fund Board between 1995 and 1996. He was also a former vice president at the Football Association of Singapore.

He received several awards including the Public Administration Medal (Silver) in 1981, Public Administration Medal (Gold) (Military) in 1991, and the Meritorious Service Medal (Military) in 1995.



Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean said LG (Ret) Ng was Defence Chief and Chief of Army during a period of transformational change.

Expressing his condolences to the late LG (Ret) Ng's family on Facebook, Mr Teo described him as someone with views that "were always sharp and incisive" and that he was a leader who was "mission focused and got things done".

"I visited him three weeks ago. We reminisced over the times we served together in the SAF. As always, he displayed great strength and courage. Farewell JP and may you Rest in Peace," said SM Teo.

