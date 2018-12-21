Former CWT Logistics employee charged for corruption, cheating involving wife's company

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man was charged on Friday (Dec 21) with corruption and more than 900 counts of cheating after he allegedly deceived his colleagues, leading them to award jobs to his wife's company.

Teo Cheng Kit, a former assistant general manager of CWT Logistics, is accused of cheating colleagues who then awarded about S$635,000 worth of jobs to ETW Logistics, a company of which Teo’s wife was the sole director and shareholder.

The 51-year-old's colleagues were deceived into believing that Teo had declared to the company's chief executive officer that his wife, Yanti Rusly, was the sole director and shareholder of ETW Logistics, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said in a press release.

"As a result, between February 2012 and June 2014, the CWT employees were dishonestly induced to award freight jobs amounting to approximately S$635,000 to ETW, which they would not have done so if they had not been deceived," said CPIB.

Teo was charged with 988 counts of cheating CWT employees.

In addition, Teo was charged with one count of deceiving CWT with an email from ETW Logistics which contained a false statement "intended to mislead CWT", according to the press release.

Anyone convicted of a corruption offence could be fined up to S$100,000, jailed up to five years, or both.

It is illegal for employees to intentionally deceive and mislead their employers with false or erroneous documents, receipts or accounts, according to the CPIB.