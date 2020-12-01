Former FedEx delivery driver stole shoes from shipments and wallet from Ryde passenger, gets jail

SINGAPORE: A former FedEx delivery driver stole sports shoes from the company's shipments and later took a wallet from a student who carpooled with him.

For one count of theft and another of dishonest misappropriation, 32-year-old Mohammad Hanafi Ja'afar was jailed 14 days on Tuesday (Dec 1).

Another three charges - involving the theft of three pairs of shoes and two pairs of sandals from the FedEx building - were taken into consideration.

The court heard that Hanafi was employed as a delivery driver with FedEx courier services. He first stole two pairs of sandals worth S$200 in total from the FedEx building at Airport Logistics Park on Jun 20 last year.

The next day, he stole a pair of Vans shoes worth S$89 and a pair of Adidas shoes worth S$150. He stole another pair of Nike shoes worth S$150 on Jun 24 last year, before taking three pairs of Puma or Adidas shoes worth S$390 in total two days after.

A security specialist for the courier firm was alerted to the case of missing cargo. He confronted Hanafi on Jun 27, 2019, about missing items from their shipment.

Hanafi admitted to stealing between three and five shipments of sports shoes or sandals from FedEx on several occasions, and the security specialist found closed-circuit television footage capturing Hanafi's acts.

He called the police, and Hanafi admitted that whenever he received shipments, he did not scan all the parcels that were to be delivered, as he wanted to steal and sell them to support his daily needs.

Hanafi began working for private-hire service Ryde and turned to crime again in January this year. He picked up a 24-year-old student with another passenger on Jan 8, before dropping them off.

The student called him soon after, looking for his wallet, but Hanafi could not find it in his vehicle. He uncovered the lost wallet the next day while cleaning his car.

Instead of returning the wallet, he took the cash of about S$45 and an EZ-Link card with a value of about S$13.80. He then threw away the wallet and other items inside such as cards, NRIC, SAF11B and a driving licence.

The victim meanwhile checked if his EZ-Link card had been used, and discovered that there were five transactions on car park entrance or exit fees.

Hanafi was identified and arrested. He admitted that he needed the money to support himself and his family, and did not make any restitution.

For theft, he could have been jailed for up to three years, fined, or both. For dishonest misappropriation, he could have been jailed for up to two years, fined, or both.