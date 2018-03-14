Former GM of Ang Mo Kio Town Council charged with corruption

SINGAPORE: The former general manager of Ang Mo Kio Town Council was charged on Wednesday (Mar 14) with 55 counts of corruption involving S$107,000.



Wong Chee Meng, 58, is accused of accepting bribes from the director and shareholder of two building and construction firms, Chia Sin Lan, in exchange for “advancing the business interests” of Chia’s companies.



Chia, 62, along with his companies 19-NS2 Enterprise and 19-ANC Enterprise, were charged alongside Wong on Wednesday morning.



Over three years, Chia spent about S$49,377 entertaining Wong at KTV lounges, court documents state.



Chia also splurged on meals and paid S$1,070 for Wong’s Geylang “spa treatment”.



He even wired S$30,000 to Wong’s mistress, Xu Hongmei, and gave Wong’s daughter-in-law a job at 4-Ever Engineering. Ms Le Thi Hien worked at the firm from March to August 2016, earning S$8,248.



Chia was charged with 55 counts of corruption, including one for conspiring with car salesman Yip Fong Yin to give Wong a S$13,500 discount on the price of a Toyota Corolla Altis.



Chia’s companies face one charge of corruption each for “giving (Wong) gratification as an inducement to advance the business interests” of the company.



In court on Wednesday, lawyers for both men and the companies said they had been instructed to challenge all charges.



The men are on bail on S$100,000 each, pending their next hearing on Apr 11.