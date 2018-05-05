Former Manpower Minister Lim Swee Say appointed as NTUC trustee

SINGAPORE: The National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) has appointed former Manpower Minister Lim Swee Say as one of its trustees to watch over its assets.

Mr Lim, who retired from the Cabinet on Tuesday, has also been named as chairman of NTUC’s administration and research unit (ARU) board of trustees, as well as advisor to its training council.

The former NTUC secretary-general’s appointments took effect on Tuesday, the labour movement announced on Saturday (May 5).

Mr Lim succeeds Mr Lim Boon Heng, who has been serving as NTUC trustee and chairman of the ARU board of trustees.

“The handing over of this important baton from one former NTUC Secretary-General to another former NTUC Secretary-General, both who have served our working people truly with their hearts and minds during their terms, marks a significant moment for the Labour Movement (LM) as we strive to be a strong, relevant and representative LM for our working people,” NTUC said in a media statement.

As a trustee, Mr Lim will work together with former NTUC presidents John De Payva and Diana Chia, as well as former NTUC deputy secretary-general Matthias Yao Chih.

As chairman of NTUC’s ARU board of trustees, Mr Lim will oversee the management of manpower capabilities and resources in the unit.

NTUC said he was appointed as advisor to the new NTUC Training Council due to his “deep commitment to, and knowledge and experience in workers’ training”.

Last month, NTUC secretary-general Chan Chun Sing announced that a training council will be set up to focus on training workers to help them tackle future disruptions.