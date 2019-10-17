Former NUS senior lecturer jailed for molesting undergrad on bus

SINGAPORE: A former senior lecturer at the National University of Singapore (NUS) who rubbed his groin against the leg of an undergraduate while they were on a bus was on Thursday (Oct 17) sentenced to 14 weeks' jail.

Long Yun, 36, a Singapore Permanent Resident from China, had boarded the same shuttle bus - which travels from Kent Ridge MRT station to various parts of the university - as the 20-year-old victim on Jan 14 this year.

On the bus, Long stood near the victim. At one point, as the vehicle departed from a bus stop, it jerked forward, causing Long’s groin to rub against the victim’s left thigh.

This caused Long to become aroused, according to court documents.

He then shifted his body closer to the victim and intentionally continued the action for about four minutes, until he alighted.

The victim, who was “shocked and confused”, told her friend she was molested and sought the assistance of a campus security officer. The police were then called.

In a written mitigation plea, Long’s lawyer T M Sinnadurai said that Long - who was a senior lecturer in the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at the time of the offence - has been terminated by NUS and is currently unemployed.

Long moved to Singapore in January 2013 and became a Singapore Permanent Resident two years later.

He is married with an eight-year-old son, but has been living alone in Singapore since his wife returned to China with their son to run a business.

An only child, Long financially supports his parents, who live in China.

Long has also taken pro-active steps to attend counselling, is “truly remorseful” and willing to offer compensation to the victim, his lawyer said.

Mr Sinnadurai also said that Long is respected by his peers and students, and has received commendations for passion and dedication in teaching. and for his methods in teaching.

Long could have been jailed up to two years, fined and caned.