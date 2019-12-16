Former Scoot air steward filmed multiple men in toilets, gets jail and fine

SINGAPORE: An air steward with Scoot Airlines who took multiple videos and photos of more than 10 men in public toilets was sentenced to 12 weeks' jail and fined S$3,000 on Monday (Dec 16).

Alton Keh Guan Qing, 27, took the clips of men in the toilets over two months, at places like Chinatown Point and City Square mall.

One video taken at an unknown location also showed two men engaged in sexual activity, court documents show.

Keh pleaded guilty to 14 charges, mostly for making obscene films, with another 28 charges taken into consideration.

Keh, who was working as cabin crew for the budget airline at the time, was caught on May 5 last year.

A 35-year-old victim had gone to the toilet in the basement at Chinatown Point mall as he had a stomach ache, said Assistant Public Prosecutor Lydia Goh.

After relieving himself, the man heard a noise and looked up to see a camera lens of a mobile phone aimed in his direction.

The victim exited his cubicle, went to the next one and grabbed the phone from Keh.

He looked in the photo gallery but could not find any videos of himself, but found videos and photos of other men using the toilet.

He called the police, who arrested Keh and took him to a station for investigations.

Keh admitted to the investigating officer that he had gone to the toilet before the victim and taken a photo of him defecating.

When he realised that he had been noticed, he deleted the photo.

OBSCENE CLIPS FOUND IN HIS PHONE

His phone was seized and sent for forensic examination. The obscene shots showed men in various private moments while using a toilet.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Lydia Goh on Monday asked for 16 weeks' jail and a fine, pointing out the sheer number of charges in the case.

Keh, who has voyeurism disorder, asked the judge to be merciful in sentencing, saying he hoped for an opportunity to start afresh.

He wrote in his mitigation plea that he was genuinely remorseful and had no previous criminal records.

"Over the past year, I have regularly attended psychotherapy sessions at IMH and professional counselling sessions," he said. "These sessions have been very beneficial in getting to the root of my problems so that I will not commit the same mistakes again."

He added that his family was aware of the situation and were very supportive of him.

Scoot told CNA there were no reports of similar incidents during the term of Keh's employment.

For each charge of making an obscene film, he could have been jailed for up to two years, fined a maximum S$40,000, or both.

For committing public nuisance, he could have been fined up to S$1,000.

