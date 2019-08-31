Former Shell Singapore chairman Goh Swee Chen appointed as National Arts Council chairman

SINGAPORE: Ms Goh Swee Chen, the former chairman of oil giant Shell in Singapore, has been appointed as the new chairman of the National Arts Council (NAC) with effect from Sep 1.

She takes over from Professor Chan Heng Chee, who has been on NAC’s board since 2013, the council and the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth said in a press release issued on Friday (Aug 30).

The ministry's Permanent Secretary Tan Gee Keow said that under Prof Chan's leadership, NAC has made significant progress in developing a vibrant and sustainable arts ecosystem in Singapore.

Ms Tan welcomed Ms Goh as the new chairman, highlighting her experience in public service.

"Ms Goh Swee Chen is a global leader who is active in many areas of public service, and has a passion for building a vibrant arts and culture sector for Singaporeans to enjoy,” she said.

Ms Goh was with Shell from 2003 until her retirement in January this year, and has been a member of NAC’s board since September 2018.

