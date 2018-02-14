Former SIA stewardess fined for misusing cabin crew pass to enter Changi Airport transit area

SINGAPORE: A former Singapore Airlines (SIA) stewardess was fined S$1,000 in court on Wednesday (Feb 14) for misusing her cabin crew pass to enter Changi Airport's Terminal 3 departure transit area when not on duty.



Hao Jianxia, 25, faced one charge under the Protected Areas and Protected Places Act for entering a protected place while not on any official duty.



On Feb 10, at about 8.15pm, Hao entered T3’s departure transit area with her cabin crew pass while dressed in her SIA uniform.

After buying cosmetic products worth S$659, Hao, who is a Chinese national, changed into civilian clothes and attempted to exit the transit area back into Singapore.



However, she was caught by an immigration officer and later confessed to the police that she was not on any official duty nor had she any official business in the transit area.



At the time of the offence, Hao was still an employee of SIA. The court heard that Hao had resigned and her last day with the airline was on Feb 11.



In court, Hao said she did not know what she did was illegal.

For her offence, Hao could have been fined up to S$1,000 and/or jailed up to two years.