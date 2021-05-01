Ling How Doong, former Bukit Gombak MP and SDP chairman, dies aged 85

SINGAPORE: Former Bukit Gombak Member of Parliament and Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) chairman Ling How Doong died on Friday (Apr 30) at the age of 85.

Mr Ling was MP for Bukit Gombak Single Member Constituency from 1991 to 1997, and served as SDP chairman from 1984 to 2007.

He won his parliamentary seat after defeating incumbent People’s Action Party (PAP) candidate Seet Ai Mee with 51.4 per cent of the votes at the 1991 General Election.



He lost his seat to PAP candidate Ang Mong Seng at the 1997 General Election, after Mr Ang won 65.14 per cent of the vote.



Singapore Democratic Party leaders paying their last respects to former chairman Ling How Doong. (Photo: Facebook/SDP)

In a statement on Saturday, SDP said that Mr Ling was a “tireless defender of the rights of workers” and consistently advocated for the protection of the “needy and vulnerable in Singapore”.

“On this May Day weekend, it is befitting that we remember a Singaporean who gave much to his fellow citizens by standing up for them at a time when such voices were rare,” the party said in a Facebook post.

A lawyer by training, SDP said Mr Ling retired from his profession several years ago.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. May he rest in peace,” said SDP.



The late Mr Ling leaves behind his wife, Madam Toh Siew Ing, three sons and four grandchildren.

Mr Ling will be cremated at Mandai Crematorium on Sunday.