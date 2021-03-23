Former SMU associate director charged with taking S$472,000 in bribes

SINGAPORE: A former associate director with the Singapore Management University (SMU) was charged in court on Tuesday (Mar 23) with taking S$472,000 in bribes from three men over two years.

Christopher Tan Toh Nghee, 43, was given 52 charges - mostly of corruption and taking bribes, but including one charge of obstructing justice by deleting a note from his phone containing records of money he received from his co-accused.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He was charged along with Kenneth Lum Hsien Loong, 44, Cher Kheng Than, 43, and Jeffery Long Chee Kin, 43. Lum faces 35 charges, while Cher received nine and Long was given eight charges.

At the time of the alleged offences, each of the three men were directors or managing director of their respective companies: International Alliance Marketing, CJ Synergy and Assetualize.

According to charge sheets, Tan is accused of taking bribes from the men in 50 occasions between August 2017 and November 2019, in order to advance their business interests with SMU.

Tan is accused of lying to the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) on Nov 26, 2019, by saying that Cher had given him money to repay a loan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tan was offered bail of S$100,000 and will return to court next month.

If convicted of corruptly accepting gratification while employed as an agent in a public body, Tan could be jailed for up to five years and fined up to S$100,000.

CNA has contacted SMU for more information.