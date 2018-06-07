Former terror suspect from Australia denied entry into Singapore

SINGAPORE: Former terror suspect Zeky Mallah, 34, was denied entry into Singapore after arriving at Changi Airport from Sydney on Wednesday (Jun 6).

Zeky was denied entry on account of his "terrorism-related antecedents" and was placed on the next available flight back to Australia on Thursday morning, a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) spokesperson told Channel NewsAsia on Thursday.

Advertisement

"Zeky was the first person to be charged in 2003 under new terrorism laws in Australia for allegedly planning a suicide attack on the offices of the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) and the Department of Foreign Affairs," the spokesperson said.



"He was later acquitted of two charges of preparing a terrorist act in 2005, but received a two-and-a-half-year jail sentence after pleading guilty to threatening violence against Commonwealth (Australian government) officials."

There were also reports of Zeky travelling to Syria, expressing support for Al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist groups as well as the rebel group Free Syrian Army, the spokesperson added.



While he was detained, Zeky had reached out to Australia's Seven Network before his phone was confiscated by Singapore airport authorities, said media reports.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Zeky had told a Seven News reporter via phone that he was kept in a holding cell, where he was questioned for around five hours.

"They asked me a number of questions about my history, my dealings with the Australian goverment, ASIO, my trip to Turkey, Syria," he was heard saying through a video phone call that was televised.



Zeky also believed that him being denied entry had to do with the upcoming Trump-Kim summit planned for Jun 12.

"I think the last thing they need is someone with my history to be in the same country as them," he said.



Zaky Mallah says he was questioned for five hours when he landed in Singapore last night. On 7 News tonight, more details about why he's been locked up. #7News https://t.co/yg5SeSh34A — 7 News Sydney (@7NewsSydney) June 6, 2018



