Singapore leaders send condolences over death of former US president George HW Bush

SINGAPORE: Singapore leaders have written to former US president George W Bush to offer their condolences on the passing of his father, George HW Bush.

The 41st president of the United States died on Friday (Nov 30), aged 94.

In her letter, President Halimah Yacob said Bush's "steadfast service to his country will continue to inspire generations to come".

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong wrote that Bush will be remembered for his statesmanship in bringing about a peaceful end to the Cold War, and cementing America’s leadership in the world.

"Over his many decades of public service and through the numerous distinguished positions he held, President Bush demonstrated courage, devotion, compassion and humility," said Mr Lee.



"President Bush’s commitment to service to his country was rivalled only by his devotion to his wife and his family."



In his letter, Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong said: "I was honoured as Prime Minister to welcome President Bush as the first sitting United States President to visit Singapore in 1992.

"His visit was a key milestone in the bilateral relationship between Singapore and the United States, and deepened the friendship between our two countries."

Describing Bush as "a man of incredible fortitude and immense conviction", Mr Goh said the late leader's legacy will live on for generations to come.

"He will be dearly missed," added Mr Goh.

The three letters are reproduced below:

Letter from President Halimah Yacob to the 43rd President of the United States of America George W Bush

Dear President Bush, On behalf of the people of Singapore, I express our heartfelt condolences to you and your family on the passing of your beloved father, President George H. W. Bush. Your father’s steadfast service to his country will continue to inspire generations to come. As the first sitting United States President to make a State Visit to Singapore in January 1992, he left an indelible mark on the bilateral relationship between our two countries. The close and enduring partnership between Singapore and the US today bears testament to his leadership. Please accept my deepest sympathies in this difficult time.

HALIMAH YACOB

Letter from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to the 43rd President of the United States of America George W Bush

Dear President Bush, On behalf of the Government of Singapore, please accept my deepest condolences on the passing of your father, President George H.W. Bush. President Bush represented the finest characteristics of the Greatest Generation. Over his many decades of public service and through the numerous distinguished positions he held, President Bush demonstrated courage, devotion, compassion, and humility. He will be remembered for his statesmanship in bringing about a peaceful end to the Cold War, and cementing America’s leadership in the world. When Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait in 1990, an international coalition was put together under President Bush’s leadership, which successfully reversed the Iraqi invasion, and made the world a safer place. Even in retirement, President Bush continued his sterling service and championed humanitarian causes in the developing world. President Bush strengthened our strong and multifaceted bilateral relationship during his presidency. In 1992, he was the first US President to make a State Visit to Singapore, when I had the privilege of being his Minister-in-Attendance. Our parents knew each other well. Mr Lee Kuan Yew first met President Bush in 1981, when he was Vice President. As Mr Lee wrote in his memoirs, he found President Bush to be “an exceptionally warm and friendly man”. They had many interactions with each other throughout their careers, most notably when Mr Lee visited the US in 1982. President Bush invited Mr Lee to stay with him for a weekend in Kennebunkport, Maine, where they spent time not only on political discussions, but also jogging together. President Bush’s commitment to service to his country was rivalled only by his devotion to his wife and his family. I know from personal experience the depth of your loss. My thoughts, and those of Ho Ching, are with you, Laura, and your family as we reflect upon and honour your father’s extraordinary life.

Sincerely,

Lee Hsien Loong

Letter from Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong to the 43rd President of the United States of America George W Bush

Dear President Bush Please accept my sincerest condolences to you and your family on the passing of your father, President George H. W. Bush. I was honoured as Prime Minister to welcome President Bush as the first sitting United States President to visit Singapore in 1992. His visit was a key milestone in the bilateral relationship between Singapore and the United States, and deepened the friendship between our two countries. The 1990 Memorandum of Understanding that underpins our defence relations today was also signed during his Presidency. Singapore appreciated his leadership and steady hand in helping to bring about a peaceful end to the Cold War, ushering in a new era of stability and prosperity. I am thankful to have known your father also as a friend. President Bush’s contributions were numerous and his lifetime of service is remarkable. He was a man of incredible fortitude and immense conviction. More than that, he was a man with a big heart who always had a warm smile and kind word for all those around him. My thoughts are with you, Laura, and the entire Bush family in this difficult time. I know that your father’s legacy will live on in his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and generations to come. He will be dearly missed.

Yours sincerely

GOH CHOK TONG