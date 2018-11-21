Stretch of Canning Rise to be pedestrianised from Jan 3

SINGAPORE: Canning Rise will no longer connect Hill Street to Fort Canning Road from Jan 3, 2019, the National Parks Board (NParks) said in a news release on Wednesday (Nov 21).



A portion of the one-way street - after the Registry of Marriages and before the National Museum of Singapore's coach drop-off bay - will close to vehicular traffic for good from that date.

Advertisement

With this change, motorists from Hill Street and Coleman Street heading towards Fort Canning Road will have to get there via Victoria Street and Stamford Road.



A walkway connecting Fort Canning Park's Farquhar Garden to Fort Canning Green will replace the expunged portion of Canning Rise to create "a pedestrian friendly environment within the park," NParks said.



Advertisement

Advertisement

In addition, parts of Armenian Street are also set to be pedestrianised, with pedestrianisation works currently ongoing.

Two sections of Armenian Street were expunged earlier this year and ceased to exist from Aug 20. Motorists can now access the shortened Armenian Street via Loke Yew Street to reach the Peranakan Museum and the Substation.



With the road closures, motorists will have to use Canning Walk to access National Museum of Singapore's coach drop-off and Fort Canning Park Carparks A & B.

Motorists will still be able to drive through Canning Rise to access the National Archives Singapore, Singapore Philatelic Museum, Singapore Management University School of Law and the Registry of Marriages, added NParks.

The authorities will provide directional and information signs to guide motorists prior to the road closure and during construction works.

