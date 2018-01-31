Founder of voyeuristic video group gets maximum jail time of 2 years

SINGAPORE: A 46-year-old man was sentenced to the maximum sentence of two years' jail and fined S$80,000 on Wednesday (Jan 31) for possessing 801 obscene films for distribution after a two-day trial.

Ali VP Mohamed was the founder of a voyeuristic video-sharing group SG Horizon Club, which was used to distribute secretly-filmed videos of women and girls relieving themselves in public toilets or trying on clothes in changing rooms.

At its peak, the group had about 200 members.



Ali was arrested on Nov 23, 2016 about two months after he had formed the group.



A member of the group, sales engineer Joel Chew Weichen, testified in court on Tuesday.

He said Ali had required club members to share at least one obscene video a week, or they would be kicked out. Chew was jailed six months for having 280 obscene films for distribution last September.



In sentencing, District Judge Kessler Soh condemned Ali’s actions and said he agreed with the prosecution that the offence deserves the maximum punishment under the law.



Calling the case the "worst of its kind" to be heard in court - involving members of a large online community dedicated to the creation, distribution, and sharing of voyeuristic films - Deputy Public Prosecutor Houston Johannus said that Ali had "peddled in the humiliation of woman and girls".

"This case ought to shock the conscience of the court," he added.



Mr Johannus also emphasised that many of the films showed close-ups of the victims' genitals and faces, and given that there is “no reasonable expectation that they can ever be completely removed from circulation", it would be a source of "source of unending distress, humiliation and trauma for the victims".



"Such systematic and large-scale violation of the privacy of women in public toilets and changing rooms also causes considerable public disquiet and concern," he added.



Ali, who was unrepresented, had taken the stand on Tuesday.

In his defence, he insisted that he set up the group for vigilante purposes so he can expose those who own such videos into exposing themselves.

Mr Johannus called it a "ridiculous defence", adding that Ali did not take steps to inform the police or any government authorities of any wrongdoing.



In mitigation, Ali pleaded for leniency, saying he was remorseful for his actions.

He added that he felt sorry for the victims as some of the videos are still online, and he would "want to help the girls to get the videos out of the Internet" when he is released.



Three others were also involved in the voyeuristic video ring - fund accountant Shaun Lee, 28; digital marketing specialist Clarence Tang Jia Ming, 25; and customer service officer Ong Yi Jie alias Kenneth, 27.

Their cases are still pending.