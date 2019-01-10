Global design competition launched to seek proposals for Founders’ Memorial

SINGAPORE: An international design competition was launched on Thursday (Jan 10) to seek proposals for the Founders' Memorial at Bay East Garden.

It is open to registered architects and design consultants in Singapore and around the world.



The design should be able to bring out the significance of the Bay East Garden site, which was chosen as it symbolically captures Singapore’s journey as a nation, said the Founders' Memorial Committee in a media release.

Landscaping is an important component, and design proposals will need to take into account the connectivity and accessibility of the site.

"Through the indoor and outdoor spaces, the design should facilitate a visitor journey that is educational, reflective and inspiring," said the committee.



It added that there will be permanent and temporary galleries, a visitor centre, a viewing gallery, multi-purpose rooms, a volunteers’ room and a family room that will cater to visitors with different needs. These facilities will allow for programmes such as talks, workshops and guided tours.

The committee said it expects the 13,700 sq metre Founders' Memorial to attract one million visitors each year.

The international design competition will be organised in two stages, with the first involving the submission of proposals.

A jury panel will then shortlist up to six designs for the second stage, which will involve the further development of the designs.

In May, Singaporeans can take part in engagement workshops to offer their views of the shortlisted proposals. A winning design will be announced at the start of 2020, said the committee.

Foreign design consultants are "strongly encouraged" to team up with architects registered in Singapore for stage one of the competition, said the committee. At stage two, it is mandatory for them to team up with local architects.



Map showing the Founders' Memorial site. (Photo: Founders' Memorial Commitee)

Chairman of the committee Lee Tzu Yang said the winning design should be one that honours the founding values of Singapore.

"We envision that it will be a space which everyone of all ages can enjoy and relate to, and an icon that Singaporeans can be proud of and share with our future generations," said Mr Lee.



Registration for the competition will close on Feb 15. More information on the design competition can be found at this website.

