Four arrested after more than 9,000 bottles of duty-unpaid liquor seized

SINGAPORE: Four men were arrested after more than 9,000 bottles of duty-unpaid liquor were seized at an industrial building in Woodlands Close, Singapore Customs said on Tuesday (Apr 23).

During a raid on Thursday, customs officers discovered the four men unpacking more than 630 boxes containing bottles of duty-unpaid liquor. The boxes were labelled as soy sauce, the enforcement agency said in a statement.

"That afternoon, Singapore Customs officers conducted an operation in a unit of an industrial building in Woodlands Close. Suspecting that a consignment of goods in the unit contained duty-unpaid liquor, the officers moved into the unit for a check," it added.



Officers seized 9,188 bottles of duty-unpaid liquor and investigations revealed the bottles were smuggled into Singapore from China.

The total duty and Goods and Services Tax (GST) evaded amounted to about S$186,480 and S$17,830 respectively. Court proceedings against one of the suspects are ongoing, while investigations are ongoing for the other three men.



Those found guilty of buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, having in possession or dealing with duty-unpaid goods could be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded, jailed for up to six years, or both. Vehicles used in the offences may also be forfeited.

"Singapore Customs will continue to clamp down on the smuggling and distribution of duty-unpaid liquor," said Mr Yeo Sew Meng, Assistant Director-General for Intelligence and Investigation.

“We will spare no effort in going after sellers as well as buyers of duty-unpaid liquor.”