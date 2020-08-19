Four arrested after man forced into car in Little India

SINGAPORE: Four men who forcefully pulled a victim into a car off Verdun Road in Little India have been arrested for wrongful confinement, police said on Wednesday (Aug 19).

In a news release, the authorities said they received a report on Aug 16 that four men had forced the male victim into a car along a service road and drove off.

Through ground enquiries and follow-up investigations, the men - aged between 31 and 33 - were identified and arrested the next day.

Preliminary investigations revealed they had wrongfully confined the victim in order to demand for the victim to return money he had purportedly received in an e-commerce scam involving one of the suspects.

Investigations are ongoing.

If convicted, they may face up to three years in jail, a fine or both.

