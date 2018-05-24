Four arrested in CNB operation, drugs worth over S$28,000 seized

SINGAPORE: Four suspected drug offenders were arrested by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) while drugs estimated to be worth more than S$28,000 were seized in an operation, said CNB in a news release on Thursday (May 24).



One of the suspects, a 36-year-old woman, was arrested along Jurong Gateway Road on Wednesday late afternoon. The officers recovered 935g of cannabis, 118g of Ice, 8g of ketamine, 1,000 Erimin-5 tablets and 125 ecstasy tablets following a search of her vehicle.



A 30-year-old Malaysian man who was seen with her earlier was then arrested by another part of officers at his workplace in the same area. Officers found S$2,150 after searching him.



Follow-up investigations led to the arrest of a 35-year-old Singaporean woman at a unit along Bedok North Street 1. CNB said that some of the drugs recovered from the 36-year-old suspect were allegedly intended for her.



Officers found a small amount of cannabis and some cannabis seeds after searching the unit.



A 42-year-old Singaporean man was also arrested at the 36-year-old suspect's residence in Chai Chee Avenue. A small amount of Ice was found in the unit.

CNB said investigations into all the suspects' drug activities are ongoing.



Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, those convicted of trafficking in more than 500g of cannabis may face the death penalty.

