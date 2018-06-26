Four arrested, S$78,000 worth of drugs seized in CNB operation

Heroin packed in small plastic sachets and empty plastic sachets recovered by CNB officers from a unit in Circuit Road. (Photo: CNB)
SINGAPORE: Four people were arrested and more than S$78,000 worth of drugs seized in an operation by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Monday (Jun 25) night. 

Two suspected traffickers - a 38-year-old and a 44-year-old, both males - were arrested by CNB officers at the junction of the exit of the Pan-Island Expressway leading onto Paya Lebar Road, said CNB in a news release on Tuesday. 

The authorities found 938g of heroin, packed into two bundles and placed inside a red plastic bag, inside the van the suspects were travelling in. 

The van in which the heroin was recovered from during the CNB operation on Monday (Jun 25). (Photo: CNB)

Heroin packed into two bundles and placed inside a red plastic bag was found inside the van by CNB officers. (Photo: CNB)

Two raids subsequently conducted at the hideouts of the 38-year-old in Circuit Road and Balam Road by CNB officers saw 53g of heroin, 90g of Ice and a bottle containing methadone seized.

A 36-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man were arrested in the unit at Circuit Road. All four suspects are Singaporeans, said CNB. 

Investigation into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing, CNB added. 

