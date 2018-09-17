4 arrested for stealing more than 800 items, including Uniqlo lingerie, from multiple shops

SINGAPORE: Four members of a foreign crime syndicate have been arrested for allegedly stealing more than 800 items from multiple shops across the island, the police said on Monday (Sep 17).

The two men and two women, aged between 26 and 31, were arrested on Sunday along Chin Swee Road, the police said at a press conference.

The items allegedly stolen and later recovered - including lingerie and clothing from Uniqlo - are worth about S$26,000, the police said.

Police were alerted to a case of shop theft at a retail outlet along Pasir Ris Close on Saturday. (Photo: Fann Sim)

The arrest was made one day after the police were alerted by a store manager on Saturday that items had been stolen from a retail outlet along Pasir Ris Close.

The four will be charged in court on Tuesday with theft in dwelling with common intention under Section 380 read with Section 34 of the Penal Code Chapter 224.

If convicted, they can be jailed up to seven years, and may also be fined.

The police said that they do not tolerate foreign crime syndicates looking to operate in Singapore. Those found doing so will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, they added.