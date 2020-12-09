4 charged with conspiring to cheat the Football Association of Singapore

SINGAPORE: Four people were charged in court on Wednesday (Dec 9) for conspiring to cheat the Football Association of Singapore (FAS).



Rikram Jit Singh Randhir Singh, who was deputy director of commercial and business development at the FAS at the time of the offences, is alleged to have conspired with his wife Asya Kirin Kames, to cheat the FAS, said the Corruption Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB).



Asya was director of the All Resource Network from Apr 20, 2017 to Oct 1, 2017, after which the position was taken up by 43-year-old Shankar Suppiah. Rikram allegedly also conspired with Shankar to cheat the association.



Invoices from the All Resource Network were submitted to FAS, concealing the alleged fact of Rikram’s involvement with the company, said CPIB.



As a result of the alleged conspiracy, FAS awarded the jobs to All Resource Network and delivered a sum of S$181,875 to the company between 2017 and 2018, said CPIB.



Rikram and Asya face 28 charges each for cheating with abetment and two charges for cheating with abetment punishable with imprisonment.



Rikram and Asya face a further 15 charges for cheating with abetment for allegedly conspiring with Shankar and another man, Pallaniappan Ravindran, who was at the time the director of Myriad Sports and Events.



The four are accused of working together in some instances to submit quotations from Myriad Sports and Events to FAS, which concealed the alleged fact that the work on the said quotations would be carried out by All Resource Network instead of Myriad Sports and Events. They also hid Rikram’s alleged involvement in the All Resource Network.



"This alleged dishonesty induced FAS to award the said works to Myriad Sports and Events, and deliver a sum amounting to S$457,605 to Myriad Sports and Events between 2016 and 2018," said CPIB.

Shankar faces 28 charges for cheating with abetment, as well as two charges for cheating with abetment punishable with imprisonment. Ravindran faces 15 charges for cheating with abetment.



“The CPIB takes a serious view against corruption and other criminal activities such as cheating,” it said.



Anyone convicted of cheating can be sentenced to up to 10 years' jail and fined.

