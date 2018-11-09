Four men arrested for setting off fireworks in Yishun, Bukit Batok and Joo Seng

SINGAPORE: Four men have been arrested for allegedly setting off fireworks in three separate incidents in Yishun, Bukit Batok and Joo Seng on Tuesday (Nov 6), the police said on Thursday.

In the first case, the police said they were alerted to loud sounds - suspected to be from the discharge of fireworks - at an open field in front of Block 513A Yishun Street 51 at about 3.30am.

Advertisement

Cylinders containing explosive materials that were believed to have set off the fireworks were found at the location. A 28-year-old man was arrested the following day.

In the second case, two men, aged 18 and 54, were suspected to have set off fireworks at the void deck of Block 194B Bukit Batok West Avenue 6 at around 7.40pm.

A box of explosive materials was also found at the location. The two were arrested later in the day following investigations.

The third case was reported at 9.55pm after loud sounds believed to be the discharge of fireworks were heard at the void deck of Block 18 Joo Seng Road.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A bundle of tubes containing explosive materials was found at the location.

Police arrested a 25-year-old man on Thursday.

The four men will charged on Friday for the discharge of dangerous fireworks. If convicted, they face a fine of S$2,000 to S$10,000, up to two years’ jail, or both.

"Members of the public are reminded that it is an offence to possess, sell, transport, send, deliver, distribute or import any dangerous fireworks," the police said.

"The police have zero tolerance against acts that endanger the lives or safety of others as well as cause undue alarm to the public, and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law," they added.