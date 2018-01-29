Four men arrested for gambling in public

SINGAPORE: Four men, aged between 64 and 81, were arrested on Saturday (Jan 27) for gambling in public.



The police said in a news release on Monday that the men were arrested along Crawford Lane and S$766 in cash was seized. Investigations are ongoing, they added.

"The police will continue to take tough enforcement action against those who are involved in such illegal activities and they will be dealt with in accordance with the law," the authorities said.

If found guilty of gaming in public, the suspects may be punished with a fine of up to S$5,000 and up to six months in jail.