Four men on the run after slashing incident at Serangoon Road

SINGAPORE: The police are on the hunt for four men who allegedly attacked a 27-year-old man in Little India on Wednesday afternoon (Jul 25).



The police said they were alerted to the case at 202 Serangoon Road at about 2.20pm, adding that the victim was taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.



The victim suffered multiple slashes, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

It is understood that the four suspects used a kitchen knife and a samurai sword in the attack before fleeing in a car. The victim was slashed on the back of his head, body, hands and legs.



Photos on social media show a man lying on the road near a bus stop, with police officers at the scene.

Photo posted on Facebook shows a man lying on the road after he was slashed at 202 Serangoon Road. (Photo: Facebook/KP Lau)

An eyewitness who declined to be named told Tamil Seithi that he saw four men running past Broadway Hotel and getting into a car parked by the side of the road near a fire hydrant.



Police investigations are ongoing.