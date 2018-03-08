Four new Active Health Labs to be rolled out this year

SINGAPORE: Regular Singaporeans who want advice on how to manage their weight and keep fit can soon get help from experts in more heartland locations.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu announced in Parliament on Thursday (Mar 8) that there are plans to roll out four more Active Health Labs - in Bishan, Jurong East, Sengkang and Woodlands sports centres - later this year.

Two mobile versions of these Labs will be introduced and will be brought into Community Centre and Resident’s Committee spaces as well as sports facilities in HDB estates.

Piloted at Our Tampines Hub last year, about 2,200 people have since benefited from advice from Active Health experts, who helped them learn more about their own fitness levels and appropriate types of exercises.

Said Ms Fu: “With Active Health, we want to create a holistic support system where Singaporeans proactively take ownership of their health, engage in physical activity, and be the social reinforcement that we all need to stay healthy and active.

“We can be a nation of healthy, active and engaged citizens, where we help one another live better."

Ms Fu listed the benefits of the programme. “Once on-boarded with your baseline health indicators assessed, you can choose from a wide range of sports and physical activity programmes offered by ActiveSG at our sports centres across Singapore to pursue your health goals,” she said.

“You can also arrange for follow-up sessions with our Active Health experts, to check on your progress and obtain feedback that can help you and your doctor plan for medical follow-ups, if necessary.”

Users can soon monitor their fitness progress through a mobile platform that is being developed, Ms Fu said. It will allow them to link up with their doctor, family, friends and other Active Health users to track their progress.

“Just as sport can bring communities together, it takes a community to nurture healthy, active and engaged individuals who will live better through sports," she added. "It is about having family, friends, and community organisations joining efforts to support each other stay healthy.”

MORE ACTIVESG ACADEMIES

In addition, eight more ActiveSG academies and clubs will be introduced - namely Aquatics, Canoeing, Dance Fit, Gymnastics, Martial Arts, Table Tennis, Volleyball, and Youth Sports, according to Ms Fu.

There are currently 10 of such academies and clubs, which have reached out to 25,000 participants since their launch in 2016.

“Besides offering affordable and structured programmes for our children, they also bring families, neighbours and sports enthusiasts from all backgrounds together," said Ms Fu.