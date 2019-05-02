Four teenagers to be charged for posing as police officers to steal cash

SINGAPORE: Four teenagers will be charged on Friday (May 3) after being suspected of posing as police officers to steal cash from two victims.

Police were alerted to the incident at around 6.30am on Wednesday that four teenagers had identified themselves as police officers to two members of the public along Sentosa Boardwalk.

The four men, all aged 17, had purportedly asked the two victims for their wallets to check their identities. About S$390 in cash was missing when the wallets were returned to the victims.

When confronted by the victims, the four teenagers fled the scene. They were arrested on Wednesday and will be charged in court on Friday, police said.

One teen will be charged with impersonating a public servant and the other three will be charged with abetment of the said offence. All four will also be charged with an additional offence of theft with common intention.

"The police would like to remind the public to be vigilant and wary of persons who may impersonate as police officers to facilitate the commission of their criminal acts," Singapore Police Force said in a statement on Thursday.

"If in doubt, they should request for the police officer’s warrant card to verify his identity before complying with the instructions of the officer."

A genuine warrant card will have features such as the police crest, the officer’s photo, his name and NRIC number.

When the card is tilted at an angle, the holographic word "POLICE" will appear under the officer’s photograph.

The teenagers face up to two-years' jail and a fine if they are convicted of impersonating a public servant and abetment.

Anyone convicted of theft is liable for a jail term of up to three years and a fine.