Four youths, including 12-year-old, arrested for robbery with hurt

SINGAPORE: Four people, including a 12-year-old, were arrested on Tuesday (Oct 13) for their suspected involvement in a case of robbery with hurt, the police said in a news release.

The three boys and a girl are aged between 12 and 16 years old.

According to the police, they received a report last Thursday night at about 11.35pm that a 64-year-old male taxi driver had been “assaulted and robbed” by four unknown people after he had dropped them off at Sungei Tengah Road.

Through enquiries, and images from CCTV footage and police cameras, officers established the identities of the four suspects and nabbed them on Tuesday.

Preliminary investigations showed that three of the youths were also believed to be involved in a separate case of housebreaking reported along Choa Chu Kang Avenue 7, said the police.

All four suspects will be charged on Wednesday with robbery with hurt. If found guilty, they could face a jail term of between five and 20 years, and at least 12 strokes of the cane.

