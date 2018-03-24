Singapore condemns terrorist attack in France

SINGAPORE: Singapore condemns the terrorist attack in France, and stands in solidarity with the French, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said.

On Friday (Mar 23), four people were killed in Trebes, in the department of Aude, France, by a gunman claiming allegiance to the Islamic State militant group. Several other people were also shot and wounded in the country’s first major militant attack since October.

“Singapore condemns the terrorist attack in the department of Aude, France on Mar 23 that killed and injured innocent people, including French police officers. We stand in solidarity with the people and government of France, and wish the injured a swift recovery,” an MFA spokesperson said in a statement on Saturday.

There have been no reports of Singaporeans injured or directly affected by the attack so far, he said.

“Singaporeans in France are advised to heed the advice of the local authorities and keep in touch with their family and friends so that they know you are safe.”

Those who require urgent consular assistance should contact the Singapore Embassy in Paris at +33 01 5679 6800 or email singemb_par@mfa.sg or the 24-hour MFA duty office at +65 6379 8800/8855 or email mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg.

