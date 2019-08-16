Website using false comments attributed to PM Lee to solicit Bitcoin investment: MAS

SINGAPORE: A fraudulent website has been using fabricated comments attributed to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to solicit Bitcoin investments, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) warned on Friday (Aug 16).

An article on the website, which was made to impersonate a news page, referred to statements purportedly made by PM Lee during his National Day message.

"The information on the website is highly deceptive and misleading. The statements attributed to PM Lee are completely false," MAS added in its advisory.

“The site tries to get readers to provide credit card or bank account information. It also asks for payments into a purported Bitcoin trading platform, which would automatically initiate trades on the client’s behalf.”

Over the last year, there have been numerous fraudulent websites using the names or photographs of Singapore ministers and other prominent public personalities to solicit Bitcoin investments or other scams.

Last month, Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong had false statements attributed to him for the similar purpose of soliciting Bitcoin investments.

MAS advised members of the public to exercise extreme caution and avoid providing any financial or personal information on the forms linked from the website.

“Anyone who suspects that an investment could be fraudulent or misused for other unlawful activities should report such cases to the police,” MAS added.

