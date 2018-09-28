Free entry into Sentosa for more Singapore residents

SINGAPORE: More Singapore residents will soon be able to enter Sentosa for free.

Cyclists, personal mobility device (PMD) users and TransitLink child concession card holders will be able to enter the island at no cost from Monday (Oct 1), the Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) said in a news release on Friday.



According to SDC, the changes are part of its "commitment to cultivating a car-lite Singapore" by allowing free entry for cyclists and PMD users.

Currently, cyclists and PMD users have to pay S$2 per person to gain entry via Sentosa's cycling track, while TranstLink child concession card holders pay S$4 per person to enter via the Sentosa Express monorail.

Also from Monday, Sentosa Express TransitLink fares will be halved to S$2 per person for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, workfare transport concession card holders and for primary, secondary, junior college and ITE student concession card holders.



Community and school groups entering via chartered coaches on weekdays (excluding public holidays) will also get free entry from Oct 1.



To be eligible for the free entry, community and school groups must be under the People’s Association, Community Development Councils, or from pre-schools, government schools and government-aided schools.



The revisions to the entry fees into the island is part of efforts to "deepen Sentosa’s engagement with the local community", said the SDC.

“Sentosa has a special place in many Singaporeans’ hearts," said assistant chief executive of SDC Chin Sak Hin.

"We are constantly looking for ways to deepen our engagement with the local community, and we believe these island admission fee revisions will be positively received by Singaporeans."



The changes to island admission charges will be implemented for an initial period of two years.

