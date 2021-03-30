Free hand sanitiser distribution by Temasek Foundation to begin on Apr 12

SINGAPORE: Each household will be able to collect 500ml of free zero-alcohol hand sanitiser from Apr 12, said Temasek Foundation on Tuesday (Mar 30).

In a Facebook post, Temasek Foundation said residents can collect the hand sanitiser at vending machines across multiple locations in Singapore between Apr 12 and Apr 25.

The vending machines can be found at 108 community centres or clubs and at Temasek Shophouse at Orchard Road.

The sanitiser is produced by local company Klenco. It has been coloured purple so that it looks different from plain drinking water, said Temasek Foundation in a press release.

Residents will have to bring their Singapore Power (SP) utilities bill, as well as their own bottles, for collection. Each resident may bring up to two bottles. The bottles have to be shorter than 23cm, and not wider than 11cm.

The SP bill for March and April - both paper and electronic - will contain a special QR code with residents' SP account number.

To start the collection process, residents will have to scan the QR code at the vending machine readers or key in their SP bill number on the touch screen. Once done, a #BYOB bottle sticker will be generated and residents can collect their free hand sanitiser.

"Each automated vending machine will dispense a total of 500ml of #BYOBclean sanitiser for each household, upon validating the SP bill, regardless of whether one or two bottles are used," said Temasek Foundation in the release.

This will be Temasek Foundation’s second such initiative. In March last year, it distributed 500ml of free zero-alcohol hand sanitiser at community clubs and 16 CapitaLand malls.

Temasek Foundation also contributed four rounds of free reusable masks.

Residents who require help may visit stayprepared.sg/BYOBclean for more information.

"These are the first ever vending machines in the world that automate the entire process of mixing sanitiser concentrate with clean water, and dispensing ready-to-use hand sanitiser into reusable bottles," said Temasek Foundation.

"These vending machines minimise the risk of COVID-19 transmission from human contact, compared to the labour intensive process in the first #BYOBclean. It also extends collection hours at most locations for the convenience of residents."