Every Singapore resident to get free pair of reusable masks from Sep 21

SINGAPORE: From Sep 21, every Singapore resident will be able to collect a free pair of reusable masks under another initiative organised by Temasek Foundation.

Domestic helpers and workers on work passes will also be able to collect their masks by using their FIN card.

Temasek Holdings CEO Ho Ching announced the latest mask distribution initiative in a Facebook post on Wednesday (Sep 9).

"The Temasek Foundation folks have been planning this for some time, and were working to make a formal announcement before this weekend," wrote Mdm Ho.

Collection of the masks starts on Sep 21 at 10am and will end on Oct 4, while pre-orders - for those who want additional masks or masks in colours other than white - will be available from Sep 13 till Oct 2.

Residents will need to scan the barcodes of their NRIC, FIN, driving licence or any government-issued identification (with barcode) to collect their masks. Each card may be used to collect one free kit containing two white cloth masks.

During the last distribution drive by Temasek Foundation in June and July, masks were available at vending machines located islandwide.

(Photo: Facebook/Ho Ching)

Mdm Ho said there were "ample supplies" of white-coloured masks for both adults and children.

"Feel free to go after the first three days to avoid crowds," she added.

Residents who want to buy more masks can pre-order them online.

White and navy-coloured masks are available at S$8 per kit and each person can pre-order up to 10 kits of these colours. Each kit contains two masks.

Other limited edition colours are also available - black, peach and denim blue. These colours go for S$10 per kit and each person may only pre-order up to five kits.



