Free World Cup screenings at 55 community clubs: People's Association

SINGAPORE: Football fans looking for places to gather and watch the 2018 World Cup matches will be able to do so at 55 community clubs across Singapore, the People's Association (PA) announced on Tuesday (Jun 5).



It will be partnering Singapore Pools, Singtel and Starhub to screen 64 matches 'live' at the community clubs for free, said PA.



This will be the third successive World Cup that matches will be screened at community clubs.

The opening match between hosts Russian and Saudi Arabia on Jun 14 will be screened at 40 community clubs and Our Tampines Hub. The other matches will be made available at the various community clubs and Our Tampines Hub during the month-long World Cup.



The screenings would "allow people who share the love for football, regardless of race or social background, to come together to interact and make friends", said PA.



"We are excited to be able to offer 'live' screenings ... We have received so much positive feedback and seen fantastic community spirit at the previous screenings. Although the World Cup only happens once every four years, it unites people regardless of age and race as they cheer on their favourite teams," said Ms Pearly Seah, PA's director of youth and sports.



Besides the free match screenings, the PA will also be offering other activities, such as a Subbuteo table football showcase at Pek Kio Community Club, a football try-out at The Serangoon and penalty challenge at Our Tampines Hub.



Residents are encouraged to contact the community clubs directly for the latest match screening schedules, said the PA.