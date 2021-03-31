Brand of French camembert raw milk cheese recalled due to E coli

SINGAPORE: Graindorge Petit Camembert Au Lait Cru, a raw milk cheese from France, has been recalled due to the presence of E coli, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Wednesday (Mar 31).

This was after a European Commission food safety authority issued a notification for the recall of the cheese.

The affected products are Graindorge Petit Camembert Au Lait Cru in 150g boxes, with a best before date of Mar 28.



The cheese was imported locally by Indoguna (Singapore), said SFA in a media release.

"The importer has confirmed that the product has been recalled and is no longer available for sale," the agency added.



Graindorge Petit Camembert Au Lait Cru has been recalled due to the presence of E coli. (Photos: SFA)

SFA encouraged consumers who feel unwell after consuming the affected product to seek medical attention.



Infection by shigatoxin-producing E coli can occur by consuming contaminated food, particularly raw or unpasteurised milk, said the agency.

Contaminated food may not look or smell spoilt but can still cause serious infection, it said. Symptoms include diarrhoea, stomach cramps and vomiting.

"Consumers who choose to consume raw milk cheese must be aware of the risks involved," said SFA.

Raw or unpasteurised milk and milk products are likely to contain more bacteria and other pathogens, including E coli, compared to pasteurised products, said the agency.

"As a precaution, vulnerable groups of people, especially young children, pregnant women, elderly persons, or people with chronic illness such as diabetes, should avoid eating raw food," said SFA.

It reminded people to practise good food hygiene and safety when handling raw foods.