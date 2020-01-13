New website to compare fuel prices and promotions launched

SINGAPORE: Motorists can now check fuel prices and promotions for different retailers on a new website launched on Monday (Jan 13).

Created by the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) and supported by the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore, Fuel Kaki is a fuel price comparison website accessible at https://fuelkaki.sg.

The website lets motorists compare fuel prices across retailers, check loyalty programmes and promotions, and estimate the price they will pay per litre after discounts.

It is available on both desktop and mobile.

Vice president of CASE and chairman of CASE’s Consumer Empowerment Taskforce Melvin Yong said: “Fuel makes up a significant portion of a motorist’s monthly expenses. With so many different credit card discounts and promotions, it can be challenging for motorists to make effective comparison.”

Fuel Kaki will help motorists “stretch their dollar”, he added.

CASE created the website after the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore published a 2017 study which found that consumers who monitor and compare fuel prices enjoy substantial savings.

The study also found that it was difficult for motorists to compare promotions as the terms and conditions were different across retailers.

Exxon Mobil, which runs the Esso stations, has agreed to provide information on their fuel prices and promotions, said CASE.

For other retailers, CASE will update the website with their prices and promotion “in a timely manner”.

