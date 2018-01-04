Fugitive Vietnamese tycoon 'removed' from Singapore: MHA

SINGAPORE: The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has cancelled fugitive Vietnamese businessman Phan Van Anh Vu's visit pass and removed him from Singapore, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Thursday (Jan 4).

The 42-year-old property developer and former secret service officer, who was reportedly wanted in Vietnam for revealing state secrets, was detained in Singapore last Thursday (Dec 28) as he tried to leave for Malaysia.



Responding to media queries, MHA said that Vu was wanted under an INTERPOL Red Notice issued by Vietnamese authorities and had entered Singapore "using a Vietnamese passport bearing a false identity".

Vu had a second passport on him - a Vietnamese one bearing his real identity - and have previously used both the real and fake passports to enter Singapore in the past, the ministry said.

A third passport was also found in Vu's possession as well, although there were no details as to the issuing country of that passport.

MHA said that Vu had "made false declarations" to ICA during his entries into Singapore, including in the most recent instance.

"ICA has completed its investigations (and) issued (Vu) a stern warning in lieu of prosecution.

"ICA has cancelled Phan Van Anh Vu’s visit pass and removed him from Singapore in accordance with its powers under the Immigration Act," MHA said.

"ICA has required Phan Van Anh Vu to leave for Vietnam, his country of origin and the country which issued the passports under which he had made this latest visit, and his previous visits, to Singapore,” it added.

Separately, Vietnam's Ministry of Public Security announced that they arrested Vu on Thursday.



“The Security Investigation Agency of the Ministry of Public Security received and arrested the accused Phan Van Anh Vu and will investigate according to Vietnamese law,” Reuters cited the ministry as saying.

Tien Phong newspaper reported that Vu had taken a flight from Singapore to Hanoi on Thursday afternoon.