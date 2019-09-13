In photos: Harvest Moon rises over Singapore during Mid-Autumn Festival

SINGAPORE: A bright Harvest Moon was seen over Singapore on Friday (Sep 13) night during the Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations.



If you looked up while enjoying your mooncakes, you would have noticed a large and clear full moon, tinged with red or orange at times.

A full moon over Singapore as seen from Woodlands. (Photo: A. Kannan)

The full moon heralded the arrival of a traditional harvest festival celebrated in several Asian countries including Singapore, Malaysia, China and Vietnam.



The Harvest Moon this year is particularly notable because it falls on Friday the 13th.



The silhouette of a plant is seen against the full moon. (Photo: A. Kannan)

The full moon over Singapore during the Mid-Autumn Festival, Sep 13, 2019. (Photo: A. Kannan)

According to Farmers’ Almanac, a periodical that provides calendars and full moon dates for North America, this rare occurrence will only happen again in August 2049.



The Harvest Moon is expected to appear full until early Sunday morning, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said on its website.



This year's Harvest Moon coincided with Friday the 13th. (Photo: A. Kannan)

The full moon during the Mid-Autumn Festival, as seen from Woodlands on Sep 13, 2019. (Photo: A. Kannan)

CNA reader A Kannan captured these photos of the moon from his flat in Woodlands.



The 54-year-old civil servant told CNA that the full moon only became fully visible after 8pm and was a “feast for the eyes”.

He described the moon as "beautiful and round at 99.6 per cent full" and shared that no filters were used on his photographs.



View of the full moon over Singapore on Sep 12, 2019. (Photo: A. Kannan)

​​​​​​​

The full moon as captured by a CNA reader on Sep 12, 2019. (Photo: A. Kannan)