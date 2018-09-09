Full-time Police National Serviceman dies from gunshot wound to his head

SINGAPORE: A full-time Police National Serviceman died on Sunday (Sep 9), six days after he was found with a gunshot wound to his head at the Protective Security Command in Ulu Pandan.



In a news release, the police said the 23-year-old serviceman had reported for duty at 8am on Sep 3, and had drawn his service revolver from the armoury.



Advertisement

The serviceman was later found with a gunshot wound to his head at 3.20pm at the rest area in the Protective Security Command where he was taking a break before resuming duty.



His service revolver was found beside him. He was then taken unconscious to the National University Hospital (NUH). He succumbed to his injuries on Sep 9.



Preliminary investigations by the Criminal Investigation Department revealed that he was heard arguing on the phone shortly before he was found with the gunshot wound.



The police have classified the case as unnatural death, and the circumstances relating to it are being "carefully investigated". No foul play is suspected.



Advertisement

Advertisement

“The Police extend our deepest condolences to the family of the late serviceman and are assisting the family in this time of grief,” the news release added.