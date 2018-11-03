Full-time SAF national serviceman dies after accident with Bionix during training

SINGAPORE: A Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) full-time national serviceman died on Saturday (Nov 3) after he was involved in a vehicular incident at Jalan Murai training area.

Private (Pte) Liu Kai, 22, a transport operator from the SAF's Transport Hub West was operating a Land Rover as part of a field training exercise when a Bionix vehicle reversed into his vehicle at around 10.10am.



Advertisement

The Bionix is a series of armoured vehicles developed in Singapore.



He lost consciousness and was attended to immediately by the on-site medic, said the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) in a news release.



The SAF Emergency Ambulance Service and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were activated at 10.17am and were on-site at 10.30am, said the release.



Pte Liu succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by the medical officers at around 10.35am.



Advertisement

Advertisement

"Police investigations are ongoing and an independent Committee of Inquiry (COI) will be convened to investigate the circumstances leading to the incident," said MINDEF.

"The army has declared an army-wide safety timeout on training with immediate effect, to ensure all appropriate safety measures are in place.



"The army is rendering assistance and support to the family of the late Pte Liu during this period of grief."



Last month, a SAF regular serviceman died after he was hit by a falling tree branch in Brunei.

