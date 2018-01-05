Fully automated underground bicycle parking launched in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Residents in the Woodlands precinct will have another option when parking their bicycles.



An underground bicycle parking system, called SecureMyBike, was launched on Friday (Jan 5) at Kampung Admiralty, an integrated residential complex.

It will be Singapore's first fully automated underground bicycle parking system.

Cyclists have to set up an account at the registration kiosks, which is located behind the parking facility. A pin number will be sent to their mobile phones after registration, which they can use to deposit and retrieve their bicycles.

SecureMyBike is Singapore's first fully-automated underground bicycle parking system. (Photo: Facebook/Land Transport Authority)

After entering their pin number at the parking kiosk, a door will open for cyclists to push their bicycles into a cell and bicycles will move down an underground cylindrical shaft.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There are three of these parking facilities which can hold more than 500 bicycles.

Location map of SecureMyBike. (Image: Land Transport Authority)

For the trial period, cyclists will be able to use the facility for free until Jan 31.

From Feb 1 to Apr 30, they have to pay either S$22 per month for unlimited usage or S$0.25 per hour.

After Apr 30, the monthly rates go up to S$48 while the hourly rates will be S$0.45.

The Land Transport Authority did not specify when the trial would end, except that it will be reviewing the take-up rate before deciding whether it will build more of such facilities in other parts of Singapore.