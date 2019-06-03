Funan to reopen on Jun 28 with new stores, facilities

After a three-year redevelopment, Funan is set to reopen its doors to shoppers on Jun 28, developer CapitaLand announced in a press release on Monday (Jun 3).

More than 180 brands, including new-to-market brands, new concept stores and flagships, will feature at Funan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Among the mall’s new tenants is tech company Dyson, whose first standalone store in Singapore will be dedicated to its Supersonic hair dryer and Airwrap styler.

Funan will reopen its doors on Jun 28. (Photo: CapitaLand)

Folding bike manufacturer Brompton Junction will debut its Southeast Asia flagship at Funan and drone manufacturer DJI will open its first store in Singapore.

The mall will be home to Golden Village’s latest seven-screen multiplex, featuring new Deluxe Plus and Gold Class Express seating, as well as Virtual Reality pods.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local theatre group Wild Rice will also raise the curtains at its state-of-the-art theatre and studio in the mall.



A TFX fitness centre, its first in Singapore with a swimming pool and outdoor deck, will also be located in Funan.

An artist’s impression of the swimming pool at homegrown True Group’s flagship TFX fitness centre in Funan. (Photo: CapitaLand)

Shoppers can look forward to returning brands as well, including a Lenovo flagship store and furniture chain Courts. Photography and camera stores Alan Photo and T K FOTO, as well as eateries such as Ya Kun Kaya Toast, Qi Ji and Old Chang Kee will be also be back.

Meanwhile, familiar brands will get a digital upgrade. Shoppers at FairPrice Finest will be able shop and pay through their phones, while diners at Kopitiam’s latest concept KOPItech can use a self-service kiosk or Facebook’s messenger app to order their meals.

Retail pop-ups will be launched regularly to offer new experiences to shoppers at the mall’s Tree of Life area, said CapitaLand.

A tech media studio, a climbing facility that extends from B2 to level 1, and areas to hold workshops and engagement programmes will also be available.

"Funan has achieved about 92 per cent in commitment for its retail leasing and we expect more leases to be signed in the coming months. The robust demand for Funan’s retail space comes on the back of a strong pre-leasing commitment of 98 per cent for its twin office blocks," said Mr Tony Tan, CapitaLand Mall Trust CEO.



More than 60 per cent of the mall’s tenants originate from Singapore, Funan said. This includes jeweller Carrie K’s first standalone boutique, fashion retailer Love, Bonito’s largest outlet and confectionery Nasty Cookie.

An Urban Farm in the mall will enable a farm-to-table concept, where farmers and chefs work together to curate, grow and harvest produce to supply to restaurants in Funan.

The mall will also have an indoor cycling path - a first in a commercial building in Singapore.

“As CapitaLand’s interpretation of retail reimagined, we are heartened that Funan’s passion-led retail model has received support from our long-time retail partners and those new to a mall setting,” says Mr Chris Chong, managing director of retail at CapitaLand Singapore.

“What is even more exciting is that many of our partners have joined CapitaLand in innovating within their respective fields to offer something new at Funan. Funan’s opening will relaunch the mall as a social space where people spend their time experiencing, discovering and shopping.”

